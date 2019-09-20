Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.51 N/A -0.90 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Entera Bio Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Entera Bio Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $6, which is potential 812.83% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has weaker performance than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.