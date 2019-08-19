Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 58.90 N/A -0.90 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. Its rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 10.4%. 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.