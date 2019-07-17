Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.63 N/A -1.01 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Entera Bio Ltd. and resTORbio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival resTORbio Inc. is 19.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.2. resTORbio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and resTORbio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.7% and 49.3%. 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while resTORbio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats resTORbio Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.