Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 74.49 N/A -1.01 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 11.51 N/A -0.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Entera Bio Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.