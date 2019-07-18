Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.63 N/A -1.01 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 11.23 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Entera Bio Ltd. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novan Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Novan Inc. has 35.49% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Novan Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.