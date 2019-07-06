Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.18 N/A -1.01 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 15.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Entera Bio Ltd. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Entera Bio Ltd. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $105.4, while its potential upside is 23.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has stronger performance than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.