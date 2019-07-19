Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

We are contrasting Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 80.22 N/A -1.01 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1180.01 N/A -3.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Entera Bio Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.7% and 26.5%. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 46.55%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.