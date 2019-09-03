Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 57.01 N/A -0.90 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.71 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Entera Bio Ltd. and MediWound Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, MediWound Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Entera Bio Ltd. and MediWound Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s average target price is $10.13, while its potential upside is 214.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and MediWound Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 37.1%. Insiders owned roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.