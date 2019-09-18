Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

We are comparing Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 51.12 N/A -0.90 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Entera Bio Ltd. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Entera Bio Ltd. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 187.36% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 71.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.