Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 90.53 N/A -1.01 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 12.17 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Entera Bio Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. Its rival Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Entera Bio Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $16.67, with potential upside of 209.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.7% and 0%. Insiders held 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.