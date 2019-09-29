Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.73M -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Entera Bio Ltd. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 64,266,842.80% -24.9% -19.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Entera Bio Ltd. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $31, which is potential 161.38% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 46.55%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.