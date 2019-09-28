Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Since Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 0.00 162.64M -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Entera Bio Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Immunomedics Inc. 1,101,150,981.72% -121.3% -63.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Immunomedics Inc.’s potential upside is 95.53% and its consensus target price is $28.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 95.3%. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was more bullish than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Immunomedics Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.