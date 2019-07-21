Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 83.66 N/A -1.01 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Genfit SA has an average target price of $56.5, with potential upside of 208.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 46.55%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has stronger performance than Genfit SA

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.