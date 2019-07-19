Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 80.22 N/A -1.01 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was more bullish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.