Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

As Biotechnology companies, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.90 N/A -0.90 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.34 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.