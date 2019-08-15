Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

This is a contrast between Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 48.36 N/A -0.90 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.24 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Entera Bio Ltd. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. Its rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Entera Bio Ltd. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 average price target and a -6.92% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was less bullish than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.