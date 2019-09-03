Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 57.01 N/A -0.90 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Entera Bio Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Entera Bio Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 763.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 28.3%. Insiders held roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.