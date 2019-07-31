Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Trades at $3.54 After Triangle; Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Its Ptc (PTC) Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 15.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 3.63%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 304,523 shares with $28.07M value, down from 361,714 last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $7.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 1.33M shares traded or 14.66% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 4,131 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 5,643 shares. Eam Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 85,198 shares. Aviva Pcl has 44,177 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.39% or 16,450 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 38,039 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Com has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 6,725 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Da Davidson & reported 3,767 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com has invested 1.95% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Brinker Cap reported 10,429 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 63,973 shares. Castleark Ltd Company reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Field Operations Matthew Lessner Cohen Sold $900,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Smartsheet Inc stake by 27,352 shares to 195,569 valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 207,010 shares. Cloudera Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PTC Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, March 10 report. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, July 25. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 10.