Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Comparing side by side

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 66.47 N/A -0.90 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 31 40.85 N/A -5.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Entera Bio Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.