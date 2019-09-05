Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Comparing side by side

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 58.84 N/A -0.90 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. scPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 60.3%. Insiders held roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.