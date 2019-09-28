Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparison side by side

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 26.68M -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 167,482,736.97% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Entera Bio Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, with potential upside of 82.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 46.55%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.