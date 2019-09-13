Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Comparing side by side

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.25 N/A -0.90 0.00 NextCure Inc. 22 317.64 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Entera Bio Ltd. and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Entera Bio Ltd. and NextCure Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, NextCure Inc. which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Entera Bio Ltd. and NextCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, NextCure Inc.’s consensus price target is $43.67, while its potential upside is 15.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and NextCure Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 30.8%. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was less bullish than NextCure Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors NextCure Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.