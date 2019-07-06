Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.18 N/A -1.01 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Entera Bio Ltd. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Entera Bio Ltd. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Competitively, 18.84% are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was less bullish than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.