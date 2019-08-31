Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparison side by side

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.90 N/A -0.90 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Entera Bio Ltd. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 51.2% respectively. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.