Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparing side by side

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 90.53 N/A -1.01 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Entera Bio Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.7% and 57.2%. Insiders held 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was less bullish than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.