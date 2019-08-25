Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparing side by side

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 57.42 N/A -0.90 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Entera Bio Ltd. and KemPharm Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Entera Bio Ltd. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Entera Bio Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 33.5% respectively. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats KemPharm Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.