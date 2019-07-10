Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 63.95 N/A -1.01 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 278.80 N/A -0.59 0.00

Demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Entera Bio Ltd. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Kadmon Holdings Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.7% and 67.2% respectively. 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Kadmon Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.