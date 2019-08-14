Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Comparing side by side

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 47.96 N/A -0.90 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.75, with potential upside of 153.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 79.5%. Insiders owned 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.