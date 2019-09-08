Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparison side by side

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.25 N/A -0.90 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Entera Bio Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.