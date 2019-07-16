Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparing side by side

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.41 N/A -1.01 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Entera Bio Ltd. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Entera Bio Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.7% and 8.1% respectively. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 46.55%. Comparatively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has 32.16% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.