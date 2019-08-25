Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 57.42 N/A -0.90 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 43.06 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and CytRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and CytRx Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 10.22%. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 46.55%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance while CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats CytRx Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.