Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Comparing side by side

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 74.95 N/A -1.01 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 23.69 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Entera Bio Ltd. and Compugen Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Entera Bio Ltd. and Compugen Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 14.7% and 21.9% respectively. Insiders owned 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Competitively, 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was less bullish than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Compugen Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.