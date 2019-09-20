Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Comparison side by side

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.35 N/A -0.90 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.95 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Entera Bio Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 56.58% and its average target price is $119.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 0%. 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.