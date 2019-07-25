Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Contrasting side by side

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 90.53 N/A -1.01 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 106 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Entera Bio Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. Its rival Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $169.33 average price target and a 46.78% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.7% and 85%. 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.