Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.25 N/A -0.90 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 35.65 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Entera Bio Ltd. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Entera Bio Ltd. and Aptinyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and has 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Entera Bio Ltd. and Aptinyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.5 average price target and a 136.32% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 69.5% respectively. Insiders held 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.