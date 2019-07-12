Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparing side by side

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 69.15 N/A -1.01 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 154.56 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Entera Bio Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. Its rival Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 50.14% and its average target price is $61.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.7% and 86.1% respectively. 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has 32.16% stronger performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has -3.31% weaker performance.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.