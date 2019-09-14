Entegris Inc. (ENTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Both Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) and Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris Inc. 39 4.06 N/A 1.52 28.55 Ichor Holdings Ltd. 23 0.99 N/A 1.69 14.90

Table 1 highlights Entegris Inc. and Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ichor Holdings Ltd. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Entegris Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Entegris Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris Inc. 0.00% 27.2% 12.5% Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 19.7% 8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Entegris Inc. are 4.9 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Entegris Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Entegris Inc. and Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Entegris Inc.’s consensus price target is $43, while its potential downside is -8.72%. Competitively the consensus price target of Ichor Holdings Ltd. is $28.5, which is potential 9.32% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ichor Holdings Ltd. is looking more favorable than Entegris Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1% are Entegris Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entegris Inc. 3.25% 13.66% 7.11% 29.07% 25.39% 55.98% Ichor Holdings Ltd. -6.77% 1.2% 0.68% 24.19% 27.19% 54.66%

For the past year Entegris Inc. has stronger performance than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Entegris Inc. beats Ichor Holdings Ltd. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The Microcontamination Control segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display OEMs, and materials suppliers and manufacturers. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.