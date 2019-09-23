Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Reaches $48.15 High on Sep, 23; Monro Muffler Brake Has 0.99 Sentiment

The stock of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) reached all time high today, Sep, 23 and still has $51.04 target or 6.00% above today’s $48.15 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.51 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $51.04 PT is reached, the company will be worth $390.54 million more. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 190,389 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG)

Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 86 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 87 cut down and sold positions in Monro Muffler Brake Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 35.58 million shares, down from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Monro Muffler Brake Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 73 Increased: 66 New Position: 20.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $23.92M for 27.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year's $0.67 per share. MNRO's profit will be $23.92M for 27.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Arlington Value Capital Llc holds 9.49% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. for 1.64 million shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 205,541 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wasatch Advisors Inc has 2.67% invested in the company for 3.21 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.83% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,405 shares.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The firm offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It has a 32.22 P/E ratio. It also provides other services and products, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

The stock increased 1.45% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 82,948 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.51 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. It has a 23.42 P/E ratio. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 26.75 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold Entegris, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 21,945 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Atria Invs Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Gamco Et Al owns 30,000 shares. 44,968 are held by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Iridian Asset Ltd Liability Co Ct owns 3.13M shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Primecap Management Comm Ca invested in 4.78M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 6,606 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 545,548 shares. Snyder Cap Mgmt L P stated it has 2.94M shares or 4.92% of all its holdings. Paloma Management holds 0.23% or 365,077 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com reported 1.04% stake. Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Barclays Public Lc reported 0% stake.