Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Reaches $47.43 52-Week High; TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering TEGNA Inc (NYSE:TGNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. TEGNA Inc has $18 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 11.89% above currents $15.64 stock price. TEGNA Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The stock of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Evercore. Noble Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. See TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Cannonball Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $17.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

The stock of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) hit a new 52-week high and has $49.33 target or 4.00% above today's $47.43 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.41 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $49.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $256.44 million more. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 414,778 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $3.39 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 8.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold Entegris, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 147,534 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 19,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 151,791 shares. 7,320 are held by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 92,501 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc owns 842,409 shares. Stanley reported 27,292 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc accumulated 9,742 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 47,974 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 5.92 million shares. 1.66M are held by Rgm Capital Limited Liability Com. Johnson Fincl holds 0.01% or 1,841 shares.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 26.35 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.