Entegris (ENTG) Shares Rose While Ameritas Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $390,687; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lifted Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 98.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 11,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5,000, down from 11,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 639,389 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 5.99 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Lp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 123,437 shares. Northeast Inv Management reported 0.05% stake. 72,843 are held by Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al. Qci Asset Mgmt New York has 379,914 shares. Barbara Oil Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Van Strum Towne Inc holds 1.89% or 66,933 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 31,173 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc holds 11,238 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd owns 11,322 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 739,635 were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt. Congress Asset Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,367 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). St James Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 782,874 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Fin Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.67% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 1.52 million shares. Alphaone Invest Serv Lc holds 855 shares. Regions Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Moreover, Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 9,017 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Proshare Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Franklin Res Incorporated reported 0% stake. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.04% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 84,996 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hm Payson & owns 250 shares. Paradigm Mngmt Incorporated Ny, a New York-based fund reported 672,300 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 1,085 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 19,230 shares to 23,958 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 18,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).