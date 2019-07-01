Entegris (ENTG) Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Cut Position by $869,575; As Blackrock (BLK) Market Value Rose, Baskin Financial Services Upped Position by $562,786

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 24,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,278 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57M, down from 517,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 902,009 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 1,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,093 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 21,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $470.24. About 223,690 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wades into corporate governance conundrum; 06/04/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS ON APRIL 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO ITS FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer From NYSE Amer to NYSE; 28/03/2018 – REG-Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet has reached 5 percent; 01/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT HOLDS 0.59 SHORT POSITION IN BINCKBANK; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding; 27/03/2018 – BlackRock and Innergex Complete 200-Megawatt Texas Wind Farm; 18/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 10/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 06/03/2018 – Maker of Smith & Wesson guns responds to BlackRock on product safety, business practices

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 34,440 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) by 14,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Buying Opportunity Is Opening Up In Entegris – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entegris: Ready For The Fourth Industrial Revolution – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Versum shareholders approve $5.78B acquisition by German company – Phoenix Business Journal” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Versum, Entegris tout extra merger benefits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest holds 11,987 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 18,703 shares stake. Daruma Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 867,461 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 32,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 741 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 32,322 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,163 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 220,981 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital has 71,522 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc has 195,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 3.23M are held by Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Fiera Capital has 0.2% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 1.47 million shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $58.26 million for 22.03 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 270 shares to 20,893 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “â€œRisk Assets Have Room to Runâ€ – Live Trading News” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BlackRock to Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on July 19th – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bond ETFs To Hit $2 Trillion In Five Years, BlackRock Says – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Management accumulated 7,493 shares. Novare Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,061 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Harvey Mngmt holds 2.21% or 10,781 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 22,180 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Capital invested in 0.18% or 983,734 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability holds 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 960 shares. Synovus holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 3,969 shares. Confluence Investment Llc holds 0% or 567 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 310 shares or 0% of the stock. Cutler Inv Counsel Lc owns 25,311 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 336 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Perkins Coie Tru Communications reported 1.16% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Kentucky-based Field And Main Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).