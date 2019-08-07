Entegris (ENTG) Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bartlett & Co Has Decreased Its Stake

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 35,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4.65 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.06 billion, down from 4.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 142,809 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 143,178 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, down from 147,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 108,695 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 58,482 shares to 498,123 shares, valued at $23.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $185.10 million for 16.44 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension holds 146,393 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.16% or 235,217 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie owns 87,446 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Savant Ltd invested in 0.07% or 3,289 shares. 5,118 are held by Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Duncker Streett Co invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Icon Advisers owns 20,700 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 80,000 shares. 3G Capital Prns LP invested 5.86% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cim Investment Mangement reported 8,955 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 19,196 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 2,199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Associate Ltd stated it has 0.8% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Rbf Limited Co accumulated 129,091 shares. Northern holds 0.02% or 1.86M shares in its portfolio. 395,684 are held by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 19,638 shares. Heartland Advsrs reported 0.43% stake. London Co Of Virginia holds 0.58% or 1.91 million shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 886,336 shares. Fund Management accumulated 61,490 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.01% or 36,000 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 112,410 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Citigroup owns 23,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 74,858 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 27,544 shares.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 22.29 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pq Group Holdings Inc. by 303,967 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $65.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 6,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.