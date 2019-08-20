Entegris (ENTG) Share Value Rose While Daruma Capital Management Cut Holding by $8.80 Million; Matthew 25 Management Increases Position in Toll Brothers (TOL)

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers (TOL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93M, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Toll Brothers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 1.59M shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 251,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 867,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 562,801 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,051 were reported by Stifel Finance. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 11,760 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt accumulated 8,262 shares or 0.18% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 215,808 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 32,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 107,777 shares. 76,065 were reported by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Limited Liability. 924,728 are owned by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 70,016 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 16,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 29,090 are held by Mount Vernon Assocs Md. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 19,233 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 15.08 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA) by 9 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 2.29M shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $27.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 281,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD).

