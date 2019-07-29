Entegris (ENTG) Market Valuation Rose While Shapiro Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.28 Billion; Land & Buildings Investment Management Holding in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Has Decreased by $13.24 Million

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 35,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.65M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.06B, down from 4.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 482,961 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 133,775 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 216,400 shares to 619,593 shares, valued at $30.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg accumulated 36,428 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 674,764 shares. Waddell And Reed owns 2.49 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 16,723 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.36% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 0% or 13,523 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 261,670 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mesirow Investment Mgmt has 244,912 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 804,650 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 346,857 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 31,825 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Whittier Trust reported 39 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Del Com A Braves Grp by 22,400 shares to 426,022 shares, valued at $11.90B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc. by 98,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).