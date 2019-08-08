Entegris (ENTG) Market Valuation Rose While Nwq Investment Management Company Trimmed Position by $9.00 Million; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Price Rose While Mackenzie Financial Increased Position by $1.48 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 505.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 123,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 147,557 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 24,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 4.56 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 257,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 875,659 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.25M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 457,432 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpt Realty by 1.20 million shares to 4.95M shares, valued at $59.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 23.21 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Entegris (ENTG) to Acquire MPD Chemicals for $165M – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entegris: Ready For The Fourth Industrial Revolution – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Versum Materials Rose as Much as 18.3% Today – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 7.00 million shares to 14.63 million shares, valued at $530.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 52,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,058 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

