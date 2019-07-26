Entegris (ENTG) Holder Timessquare Capital Management Increased Its Position by $27.99 Million as Share Price Rose; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Position Has Raised by Loudon Investment Management Llc

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 32.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 799,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.36 million, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 1.40M shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 22,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 1.47 million shares traded or 28.04% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 10,252 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Carolina-based First Citizens Bancshares And Tru Co has invested 0.09% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il accumulated 4,880 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 130,026 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 313,296 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 370 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 43,008 shares in its portfolio. 5,771 were reported by Iberiabank Corporation. Raymond James Fincl Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 128,763 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 65,257 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 209,542 shares. Johnson Financial Grp invested in 0% or 592 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals In by 14,766 shares to 740,050 shares, valued at $20.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc Cla by 226,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0% or 11,373 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ltd holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 3.10 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.04 million shares. 44,748 were reported by Us Bancorporation De. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,663 shares. Harber Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 295,933 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Management Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 39 shares. Northern Corp owns 1.86 million shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 24,130 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Service Grp Inc holds 11,177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 32,456 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 11,632 were reported by Davenport Llc. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,359 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 25,868 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 46,880 shares.

