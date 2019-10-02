Entegris (ENTG) Holder Needham Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $758,500; Mackay Shields Has Lifted Holding in Intl Fcstone (INTL)

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.23 million, down from 455,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 844,886 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 20,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 33,519 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 12,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 40,112 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 09/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 8 Days; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,699 are held by Raymond James Advsrs. Raymond James And Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Bluecrest Cap Management owns 8,213 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 1,536 shares. Timessquare Cap Llc reported 2.73 million shares. M&T Savings Bank accumulated 52,003 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 41,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 20,297 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 148 were accumulated by Ameritas Prns Incorporated. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.14% or 199,289 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 1,414 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 0.13% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 21,945 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 1.32 million shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.59M for 25.69 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

