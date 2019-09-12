Entegris (ENTG) Holder First Republic Investment Management Raised Its Position by $782,217; Timber Creek Capital Management Trimmed Its Oracle Com (ORCL) Stake by $2.38 Million

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 21,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 71,920 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 50,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 415,631 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 44.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 42,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 53,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 96,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 16.51 million shares traded or 18.23% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Manufacturing Machinery Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Entegris Inc (ENTG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 13,167 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $30.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 26,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,644 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

