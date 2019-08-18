Entegra Finl (ENFC) Shares Rose While Gendell Jeffrey L Has Upped Holding by $440,000; General Mills (GIS) Holding Maintained by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 2595.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 24,258 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.19M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (ENFC) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% . The institutional investor held 54,145 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 34,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Entegra Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 10,056 shares traded. Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) has risen 2.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ENFC News: 19/04/2018 Entegra Financial 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY SHR $0.51; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.53; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entegra Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENFC)

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lsb Inds Inc (NYSE:LXU) by 184,041 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 35,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (Call).

