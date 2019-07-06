Entegra Finl (ENFC) Position Has Lifted by Gendell Jeffrey L; Midas Management Trimmed Its Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Position by $1.23 Million

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.7. About 15,431 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL)

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (ENFC) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,145 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 34,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Entegra Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 5,072 shares traded. Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) has risen 4.27% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ENFC News: 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.53; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY SHR $0.51; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entegra Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENFC); 19/04/2018 Entegra Financial 1Q EPS 51c

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $418,040 activity.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champions For December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking Charles Akre’s Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q1 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Diamond Hill Appoints New Board Members And Announces Ric Dillon’s Retirement As Board Chairman – PRNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Diamond Hill: Still Making Money by Picking Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: March 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Sei Invests owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 1,245 shares. Huntington Bank invested in 0% or 595 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 3,903 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 8,549 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 79,613 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 40,808 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Osmium Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 15,900 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 4,949 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Robotti Robert holds 0.25% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 38 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,500 shares to 43,250 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 225,832 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lsb Inds Inc (NYSE:LXU) by 184,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

More notable recent Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MERGER ALERT â€“ VSM, NUBK and ENFC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SmartFinancial, Inc. And Entegra Financial Corp. Announce Transformative Merger Of Equals – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Macon Bank Announces Name Change to “Entegra Bank” – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2015. More interesting news about Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Entegra Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 05, 2018.